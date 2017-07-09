Granite arrives for Virginia Beach Navy SEAL monument

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – This morning, 60,000 pounds of granite from Ohio made its way into Virginia Beach to a construction site along the boardwalk.

Over the next three days, the granite will be installed at its new home on 38th street. The monument will also have sand from all of the places Navy SEALS have served in the past.

The monument is currently in pieces, including the iconic “Naked Warrior Statue”, which is still wrapped up.

The dedication of the monument is next Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m.