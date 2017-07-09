Former ODU rector passes away

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University is mourning the loss of a board of visitors member and a former university Rector.

The school’s website says Fred Whyte died Friday. ODU President John Broderick called him a remarkable friend and colleague.

At the time of his death, Whyte served on the school’s Finance Committee and was a member of the Student Enhancement and Engagement Committee.

Outside the university he served as president of the Virginia Beach-based company STIHL Inc for 23 years.