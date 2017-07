NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Delta Airlines plane had to make an emergency landing at the Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport, Sunday evening.

According to a Delta official, a flight coming from Atlanta requested to make the emergency landing at 5:26 p.m. after learning that there was a possible issue with the plane’s landing gear.

The plane landed without incident and people left the plane normally at the gate.

There was 70 people and four crew members onboard.