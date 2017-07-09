Barricade situation ends peacefully in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A suspect is in custody following a barricade situation in the 100 block of Springer Lane.

According to Chesapeake police, officers were called to the scene around 3:55 p.m. for a domestic dispute. Once on scene, officers say they heard screaming coming from inside one of the apartments. No one would answer the door to speak with officers.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside the apartment and would not allow a woman in the apartment to leave. Contact was made by telephone and negotiations began.

The suspect ended up surrendering peacefully, and was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

The incident is currently under investigation.

