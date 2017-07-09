7 injured in Brunswick County shooting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Representatives from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that seven people suffered injuries in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Lawrenceville.

The sheriff’s office received a call about the shooting at a residence in the 500 block of Sturgeon Road at around 2:30 a.m.

When police arrived on the scene they determined that everyone who had been injured in the shooting left the scene prior to their arrival.

Shortly thereafter, six patients arrived at Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center in Emporia and on other arrived at Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill.

The seven people with injuries were identified as Anfernee Turner, 21 of Emporia, Gregory Terry, 20, of Emporia, Sadequa Gillis, 21, of Emporia, Dana Adams, 18, of Lawrenceville, Patrice Rhodes, 23, of Alberta, Ricky Johnson Jr., 23, of Emporia, and Shylice Wright, 21, of Alberta.

Investigators responded both to the scene of the shooting and the hospitals to collect evidence.

Anybody with information related to this crime should contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133 or Brunswick County Crime Solvers at (434) 848-2336.