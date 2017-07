ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Isle of Wight Saturday night.

VDOT says all lanes of Whippingham Parkway are closed at Carrollton Boulevard.

A detour is being set up.

Isle of Wight: Crash:Whippingham Pkwy at Carrollton Blvd. all travel lanes closed. Detour being set. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) July 9, 2017

This is the second deadly crash in Hampton Roads tonight. State police are investigating another fatal accident on Interstate 664 north at the Monitor Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.