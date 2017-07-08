Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Dare County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Dare County.

The warning is in effect until 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Nags Head NC, Wanchese NC, Manteo NC until 8:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/GiO9vM4fYL — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) July 8, 2017

The National Weather Service says strong wind gusts are possible with these storms, along with cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain.

Amazing pictures taken of a shelf cloud near St. Claire's campground in Rodanthe. Photos by: David Matson @WAVY10Bob pic.twitter.com/uo60YLWzrF — Ashley Baylor WAVY (@Ash_Baylor) July 8, 2017

Most of Hampton Roads remains under a slight risk for severe weather Saturday evening. The primary threats for any storms include damaging wind and hail.

