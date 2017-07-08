USNS Lewis B. Puller set to deploy from Naval Station Norfolk Monday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USNS Lewis B. Puller (T-ESB 3) is set to deploy Monday after finishing its initial operational testing and evaluation at Naval Station Norfolk.

USNS Lewis B. Puller will deploy to the U.S. 5th Fleet. It will support multiple missions, including air mine counter measures, counter-piracy operations, maritime security operations, humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions and crisis response operations.

USNS Lewis B. Puller was delivered to the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) in June 2015 and is the Navy’s first purpose-built expeditionary sea base. The ship has hybrid-manned crew with a combination of military personnel and civilian mariners.

The 784 foot long vessel features a 52,000 square-foot flight deck, fuel and equipment storage, repair spaces, magazines and mission-planning spaces. It’s able to accommodate up to 250 personnel.

USNS Lewis B. Puller is named after Lieutenant General Lewis Burwell “Chesty” Puller, one of the most decorated members of the Marine Corps. He is one of only two men, and the only Marine, to be awarded five Navy Crosses. He fought in Haiti and Nicaragua, and participated in battles of World War II and the Korean War. Puller retired from the Marine Corps in 1955 and spent the remainder of his life in Virginia.

USNS Lewis B. Puller is the expeditionary sea base-variant of the expeditionary transfer dock, which includes USNS Montford Point (T-ESD 1) and USNS John Glenn (T-ESD 2). The second expeditionary sea base, USNS Hershel “Woody” Williams (T-ESB 4), is currently under construction by General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company in San Diego, California.

MSC operates about 120 non-combatant, civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships, conduct specialized missions, and strategically preposition combat cargo at sea around the world while moving military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners.