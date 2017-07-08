Second Week at Wavy News 10

I have started to feel more comfortable as floor director for “The Hampton Roads Show” during my second week as an intern. I had the opportunity to work as boom operator during The Hampton Roads Show’s Host vs. Comedians Fun & Games Segment. This particular competition featured Wavy News 10 Television Personality, Mrs. Kerri Furey and Z104 Radio Show Host and Comedian, Ms. Kristen Siviils. It was held at the Oceanbreeze Waterpark located in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

My internship advisor, Ms. Stephanie Cooke, allowed me to shadow Mr. James Pulley, Videographer and Editor of “The Hampton Roads Show”. He showed me several techniques of working as a boom operator which included how to properly hold the boom microphone and positioning the device in order to receive the best quality of an individual’s voice as they are speaking into the camera. One helpful piece of advice Mr. Pulley provided me was to make sure the microphone is directly above the person’s head that is talking.

It was most fascinating to see how he would position himself and use the camera in order to receive the best footage during each competition segment. I also learned one has to be patient and always ready in order to record the best photo and or video shot. This was important when capturing the footage of Mrs. Furey and Ms. Siviils located at the waterpark’s wavepool. There was a short time frame between the waves’ beginning and ending so it was critical to be quick while being efficient during this segment.

In conclusion, working as boom operator was a great experience because it provided me the opportunity to see how work is developed outside of the broadcasting station. It also broadened my knowledge on how videos and or packages are made. The number one takeaway I received from this assignment is preparation, patience, and persistence are the necessary tools to completing a successful video segment.