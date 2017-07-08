Plan to revamp Williamsburg Shopping Center includes new storefronts, hotel

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A Maryland-based real estate firm will reveal its plan to transform and develop the Williamsburg Shopping Center on Tuesday.

Broad Street Realty wants to turn the Williamsburg Shopping Center into Midtown Williamsburg — a development that will include new landscaped pedestrian boulevards, a public plaza, art work, wide sidewalks, bike lanes, new residential buildings, new retail storefronts and a new hotel.

The real estate company will show off its plan for the development at the City of Williamsburg’s Architectural Review Board meeting.

Along with the new, Midtown will retain some long time popular businesses such as Sal’s by Victor, the ABC store and Food Lion.