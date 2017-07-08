One person injured in overnight shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, according to police dispatch.

Dispatch says it happened on the 200 block of Bute Street in front of the Wainwright Apartments in Norfolk. They say the call came in just after 4 o’clock Saturday morning.

One person was shot and the injury was not life-threatening, according to dispatch. That person was taken to a local hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.