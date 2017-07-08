Lightning damages historic house in Rodanthe

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — A historic site in North Carolina is asking for help.

The Midgett House was damaged by a lightning strike last week.

The Chicamacomico Historical Museum says on its website that Cornelius and Daisy Midgett built the house in 1907. In 2006, Bette Gray and Trish Midgette donated and moved the home to Chicamacomico.

The house is furnished as a Hatteras Island family may have lived back in the day, and is one of Chicamacomico’s most adored exhibits.

On July 2, the home was hit by lightning that damaged the roof, chimney and most of the interior.

If you’d like to help to fix up the Midgett House, you can drop it off at the Chicamacomico Historical Museum, donate online or you can mail a check or money order to P.O. Box 5, Rodanthe, N.C., 27968. Please note “Midgett House” on your donation.

Lightning damages the Midgett House View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Chicamacomico Historical Museum Photo: Chicamacomico Historical Museum Photo: Chicamacomico Historical Museum