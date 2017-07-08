Franklin Police investigating overnight shooting

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – Franklin Police are investigating a shooting and fight that happened overnight.

At approximately 12:30 Saturday morning, police responded to the Dorchester Square Apartments for a call of a fight. They say they did not see any fight, however officers found a large crowd of approximately 60 people and dispersed the crowd.

About 30 minutes later, a 37-year-old Baltimore man was shot at the same apartment complex. Police say an unknown suspect approached the victim and fired several times. The victim was shot in the right buttock and lower left leg. The suspect then fled.

Police say the victim was intoxicated and uncooperative with investigators. He was taken to an area trauma hospital for treatment.

It is unclear if the two events are related.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599. Information that leads to an arrest can earn the caller a cash reward while remaining anonymous.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.