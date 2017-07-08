Crews battling house fire in Chesapeake; firefighter taken to hospital

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are working to extinguish a house fire in Chesapeake Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the 2400 block of Shillelagh Road at 5:01 p.m. Crews got to the scene eight minutes later.

Fire Captain Scott Clifford said one firefighter was taken to the hospital for a heat-related illness.

It’s not clear if anyone else has been injured.

Clifford says the fire has not been marked under control and that the home will likely be a total loss.

