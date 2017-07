CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are searching for a woman who stole from two pharmacies in the Great Bridge area.

Officials say the woman stole over $1,500 worth of razors from the pharmacies on three separate occasions, including May 16, 18 and 23.

The suspect was captured on surveillance videos as she left Walgreens, one of the pharmacies she stole from.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about this incident, please call the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.