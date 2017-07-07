Woman injured in Edenton shooting

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman shot early Friday morning in Edenton.

Police say the victim was standing with a group of friends in a parking lot on Park Avenue when she was shot in the rear. It happened around 2 a.m.

The woman was taken to Vidant Chowan Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. She has since been released.

The victim was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police.

Authorities are looking for a small, four-door black vehicle in connection to the shooting. Police say there were three passengers in the vehicle and the driver was a female.