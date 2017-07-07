Woman accused of striking 2 Newport News officers during DWI arrest

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is facing several charges after she allegedly hit two officers during a driving while intoxicated (DWI) arrest in Newport News.

Police say the incident started around 1 a.m. when officers stopped a driver speeding on Jefferson Avenue.

The officers smelled alcohol from the vehicle when the approached it, and subsequently ran a series of sobriety tests on the driver, 22-year-old Courneisha Antoinette Burgess.

Police say Burgess failed each of the tests. She then is said to have become “combative” with the officers when they tried to arrest her, striking both in the process.

Burgess has been charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, first offense DWI and two counts of obstruction of justice through threats or force.