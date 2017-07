WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking people to avoid the area of Dillard Complex at the College of William & Mary, according to an alert the college issued Friday.

The alert says there is no threat to the community.

TribeAlert: Police responding to reported incident at Dillard Complex. No threat to the community. Avoid area. — William & Mary News (@WMNews) July 8, 2017

Officials haven’t said what’s going on at Dillard Complex. 10 On Your Side has reached out to police for more information.

