Virginia Beach man wanted for armed robbery at Dollar General

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking for a man who robbed a Dollar General store at gunpoint.

The incident happened at 8:35 a.m. on June 17 at the store on South Lynn Shores Drive.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video. You can see him enter the store, then he walks down an aisle and grabs an employee. The suspect forces the clerk, at gunpoint, to walk to the register. As soon as the clerk opens the register, the suspect grabs the cash, then leaves. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was last seen running towards the end of the shopping center adjacent to Bonney Road. It is believed the man may have left the area in a white colored sedan.

The suspect is described as being 18 – 29 years of age, 5′ 8″ to 5′ 11″ tall with a slim build. He was wearing a light gray vest with a dark gray hood and red drawstrings and a black and white plaid long sleeve shirt.

On the back of the vest is a U.S. style flag with a large star in the star field.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about this incident, please call the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.