Virginia Aquarium to release rehabbed sea turtles Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center is set to release four rehabilitated sea turtles Monday at the Oceanfront.
Virginia Beach said in a Facebook post Friday the turtles being released are Kemp’s ridley, loggerhead and green sea turtles.
Monday’s release is open to the public and is set for 9 a.m. behind the Neptune Statue at 31st Street.
City officials say anyone who sees a stranded, entangled or hooked sea turtle can call the Stranding Response Team’s 24-hour hotline 757-385-7575.
