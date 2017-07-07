Virginia Aquarium to release rehabbed sea turtles Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center is set to release four rehabilitated sea turtles Monday at the Oceanfront.

Virginia Beach said in a Facebook post Friday the turtles being released are Kemp’s ridley, loggerhead and green sea turtles.

Monday’s release is open to the public and is set for 9 a.m. behind the Neptune Statue at 31st Street.

City officials say anyone who sees a stranded, entangled or hooked sea turtle can call the Stranding Response Team’s 24-hour hotline 757-385-7575.

