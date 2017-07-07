VDOT to begin work on I-64/Northampton Blvd. interchange next week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s one of the highest volume interchanges in Hampton Roads. VDOT says they will begin working to improve the Interstate 64/Northampton Boulevard interchange next week.

The agency says the project will modify off-ramp interfaces to Northampton from I-64 and lengthen the acceleration lane from Northampton to I-64 west.

The work will include widening the I-64 west exit ramp approach to Northampton from two lanes to five lanes — two left turns, two right turns and the existing continuous flow lane will be maintained, but tightened.

The traffic signal at Northampton will also be modified.

The I-64 east ramp to Northampton Boulevard will be realigned to a signalized “T” and the ramp merge onto Northampton will be removed.

VDOT says this will increase off-ramp capacity and eliminate difficult weaving movements on Northampton, improving operations and safety in the area.

The construction will result in some nightly shoulder and mobile lane closures. The project is scheduled to be completed May 2018.

Learn more about the project here.