Vandals cause more than $20K of damage to Fairfax elementary school

BURKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities are searching for vandals who used construction equipment to cause more than $20,000 in damage to an elementary school in Virginia.

News outlets report that White Oaks Elementary School had damage to the interior and exterior of the school. Police believe the school was vandalized during the overnight hours between July 2 and July 3.

Fairfax County police spokeswoman Officer Reem Awad says vandals used construction equipment to damage the school’s newly installed playground along with a fence that surrounds the building and a shed. He says a section of a newly constructed wing of the school was also damaged.

The Fairfax County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating fires ignited inside the building.

The school is out of session for the summer.

