USW Local 8888 negotiating new contract with Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The United Steelworkers Local 8888 is still negotiating a new contract with Newport News Shipbuilding.

The union’s current contract with the shipyard expires at midnight on July 9. Local 8888 is negotiating now to get a replacement contract.

Arnold Outlaw, president of Local 8888, says as of now, there’s been no mention or rumblings of a strike.

Outlaw couldn’t say when they’ll know if they get a new contract. If a contract is agreed upon, union members will meet at the Hampton University Convocation Center on Sunday, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to discuss negotiations.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.