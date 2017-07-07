Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting Friday afternoon in Hampton.

Police officials said in a tweet that two shooting victims were found just off Aberdeen Road. The victims’ injuries were initially described in the tweet as being non life-threatening.

In a second tweet, police said one of the victims died, while the second suffered non life-threatening injuries. The case was updated to a homicide.

Update: Shooting updated to a homicide. One victim has passed. The other victim's injuries are non life threatening. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) July 7, 2017

No other information was immediately released.

