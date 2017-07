PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Taps are now flowing at MoMac Brewing Company!

This is the City of Portsmouth’s first craft brewery.

MoMac is located in the Academy Crossing Shopping Center, in the Churchland Area.

The 6,600 square foot space features a private meeting room, a viewing area where you can see the brewing process and a covered outdoor seating section.

The name MoMac comes from Monitor Merrimac, the roadstead waters of the James, Nansemond and Elizabeth Rivers.