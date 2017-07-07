Suspect charged in deadly Northampton County, NC shooting

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A suspect has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting Thursday in Woodland, North Carolina.

Northampton County Sheriff Jack Smith says 75-year-old Joseph Stephen Odom was shot and killed at his home near Highway 35. Authorities responded to the scene at 6:45 p.m.

A suspect has been detained and charged with first-degree murder, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations are still investigating.

