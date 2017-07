The cast of the new film “Spider-Man Homecoming” give us an inside look at the Marvel Universe film premiering in theaters today. The Spiderman films have always been chock full of action, intrigue and swinging-from-the-rafters flying through the air by our favorite ‘arachnid actors.’

Find out how relatable the character of Peter Parker is… and his alter-ego ‘spidey.’ Check out the video to get the latest details from FOX new’s Ashley Dvorkin.