Shot fired at police cruiser during pursuit in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone fired a shot at a police officer during a pursuit early Friday morning in Elizabeth City.

Police were called to 707 Brooks Avenue for a reported breaking and entering some time between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. Responding officers heard several gunshots in the area.

Once on scene, authorities spoke with multiple people, one of whom said three men with guns held him up and robbed him outside 707 Brooks Avenue. The suspects reportedly tried to force him into the residence. When the victim refused, one of the suspects shot at him with a shotgun. Police say the victim saw he was about to be shot and was able to get away unharmed.

Police then began chasing a vehicle that sped off from the scene at Brooks Avenue.

According to police, one officer got close to the suspect vehicle on the Main Street Extension, near Shillingtown Road. The officer said someone in the suspect vehicle fired a shot at his patrol vehicle. The officer stopped his vehicle and the suspect vehicle took off.

The officer was not injured and his patrol vehicle wasn’t hit by the gunfire.

Police canvassed the area, but weren’t able to find the suspect vehicle. Authorities described the vehicle as a small, four-door black Nissan.

The police department says investigators aren’t sure if the robbery on Brooks Avenue is connected to the pursuit incident.

If you know anything about these incidents, call Detective Lovett at 252-621-7132 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.