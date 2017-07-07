Portsmouth Humane Society will no longer categorize dogs by breed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Humane Society has announced it will no longer categorize dogs in its shelter by breed, but will refer to all dogs there as “American Shelter Dogs.”

“Breed labels, even when accurate, can be misleading since every dog is an individual. Even though PHS may not be able to say unequivocally what breeds our adoptable dogs are, we can tell you everything about their personality, commands they know, and whether or not they will be the best fit for you and your family,” PHS said in a release.

PHS said few dogs arrive at the shelter with information about their breed, and performing DNA tests on all of the animals is unaffordable for most shelters, leaving staff members to make their best guess.

“A breed label often invokes many preconceived notions about what kind of personality, temperament, and traits a dog will have. These assumptions, combined with a dog’s physical features, are huge predictors of how long a dog waits before being adopted,” the release said.

