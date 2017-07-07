Motley hears her name in WNBA draft, prepares for stint overseas

NORFOLK (WAVY) – The year was 2010. The Sportswrap’s Ahmed Fareed, who has since risen to stardom at NBC Sports Bay Area in San Francisco, told the story of a 14-year old freshman phenom at Hampton Roads Academy named Adrienne Motley. “Right now, getting all this attention, doesn’t feel like I’m 14. Feels like I’m a college senior going into the draft,” the young Motley said in Fareed’s story.

Lo and behold, seven years later, Motley has wrapped up a collegiate career at the University of Miami, an d has heard her name called in the WNBA draft. “It was definitely a blessing,” said Motley at the 7 Cities Pro-Am Basketball League at Lake Taylor High School.

Motley became one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation while at Woodside High School in Newport News, then led the Hurricanes in scoring over her senior season; a season in which the ‘Canes made the NCAA Tournament round of 32. Not long after, she was taken with the 32n overall pick in the third round by the Indiana Fever. “Only like 36 people get drafted. So, just to hear my name called, not everybody gets that opportunity,” said Motley.

“So, I always say that’s something they’ll never be able to take away from me.”

The rise to the professional ranks came with challenge. Motley, a prolific, fast-paced scorer her entire career, had to slow her game down to suit a more half-court style in training camp. Her days would sometime stretch to 12 or 14 hours of two-a-day practices. The Fever would soon waive Motley, who’s since been back home in Hampton Roads.

She won’t be for long.

Motley will leave the United States in September to begin a stint in Europe. “I just have to focus on having a great, overseas rookie season,” she said.

In the meantime, she’ll have some fun playing in front of a home crowd.