Man charged in armed robbery at Style Rite in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been charged for robbing a business in Virginia Beach, police say.

Virginia Beach police say Carlos Devires Fentress, 42, entered the Style Rite on Ferrell Parkway just before 9 p.m. Thursday, armed with a long-gun.

Fentress is alleged to have brandished the gun a someone before stealing items and fleeing.

Officers and K-9 units later found and arrested Fentress without incident. He has been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say Fentress is being held at Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.