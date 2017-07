PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were treated to some authentic Italian cuisine today in our kitchen. Frank Parker and Chef Michele Crisano from Salvatore’s Pizzeria and Italian Ristorante made Fettuccine Florentina and Ravioli Amatriciana, along with a Limoncello Bellisima.

Salvatore’s Pizzeria

Virginia Beach

(757) 497-7500

Salvatore’s Pizzeria & Italian Ristorante

Suffolk

(757) 539-6111

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Salvatore’s Pizzeria and Italian Ristorante.