NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash has closed some lanes of Interstate 264 east in Norfolk on Friday.

VDOT says two right lanes are closed on I-264 east past Military Highway, near the I-64 interchange.

Norfolk-I-264 East Crash Update-Two right lanes before Military Hwy have reopened. Traffic is moving but expect major delays. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) July 7, 2017

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.