ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Mayor Joe Peel announced Friday he will not seek re-election in November.

Peel told WAVY News 10 he decided not to seek a fourth term as the mayor of Elizabeth City, “Because I’ve had six good years and want more time for travel and other activities.”

He said he decided not to seek re-election about a year ago, but felt revealing that would have made him less effective in office.