HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — An aircraft went down Friday on the Chowan River in Hertford County, according to emergency dispatchers.

Dispatchers say first responders are on scene at the Chowan River, near the mouth of the Meherrin River. Crews were called to the scene at 3:33 p.m.

It’s not clear if anyone is injured at this time.

