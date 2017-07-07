Buy a piece of Virginia history at General Assembly building surplus sale

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Think of it as the Commonwealth’s garage sale — except the garage is the General Assembly building and instead of clothes and toys, it’s office furniture and electronics.

On Tuesday, a surplus sale will take place allowing you to own a piece of Virginia history. Most of what’s up for grabs is office furniture and supplies.

“We have a cornucopia of credenzas and cubicles and chairs and curiosities,” said G. Paul Nardo, Virginia House of Delegates Clerk.

As crews prepare to demolish the General Assembly building to make room for a new one, they’re trying to clear out all 11 floors.

“We would love to have people come and help us take some of it away,” said Nardo.

Nardo said the building has been the lifeblood of the General Assembly for the last 40 years.

Now, chairs, lamps and filing cabinets line the hallways. The public will have a chance to walk through the building and scope out what’s available.

There is wood paneling from the Speaker’s conference room ready to re-purpose, a dais from the Senate Finance Committee and former member desks.

“There’s also a lot of nostalgia in this building,” said Nardo.

The building also has four, large committee rooms. The auditorium-style seating is being donated to Virginia schools.

Doors open at 9 a.m. for state agencies, local governments and schools. The public gets to browse from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can pay with cash, credit card or check.

All items must be removed from the building by 4 p.m. on July 13.

Net proceeds from the surplus sale will go to the Virginia Capitol Foundation to be used for restoration and ongoing preservation of the Capitol Building and Capitol Square.

The General Assembly moved to the Pocahontas Building in the spring to prepare for demolition. That is expected to begin in January. The new building is projected to be ready in 2021.