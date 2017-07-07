Audience: 6th Annual Rolling With the Bulls

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Dominion Derby Girls were part of our live audience today to get your blood pumping! We got all the details on their 6th Annual Rolling of the Bulls Fundraiser and After Party!

It is a tradition for The Dominion Derby Girls and sponsors from Marker 20 Restaurant. Ms. Khristal Nathaniel from Dominion Derby Girls and Carlyle Bland, owner of Marker 20 Restaurant, were here to tell us all about it.

6th Annual Rolling of the Bulls

July 8 – 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Downtown Hampton

Part of the Downtown Hampton Block Party

For more information, visit HamptonBlockParty.com.