3 injured, 2 seriously, in Chesapeake accident involving motorcycle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle accident Friday in Chesapeake.

Emergency crews were called to Holly Cove Drive and Airline Boulevard at 10:51 p.m.

Police say an SUV was headed westbound on Airline and tried to turn onto Holly Cove. The motorcycle hit the SUV as it was turning in front of it.

Two people were on the motorcycle. Both were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A passenger in the SUV was also hurt, though police weren’t sure of the extent of the injuries.

Airline Boulevard will remain closed as police continue investigating.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.