3 small children, man in ICU after early morning Henrico apartment fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three small children and a man were hospitalized early Friday morning following a fire at an apartment complex in Henrico County.

When crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Nine Mile Road at roughly 3 a.m., they found smoke showing from the second-floor apartment and rescued all four people. The children, ages 1, 2 and 7-years-old, and the man were all found unresponsive and were given advanced life support.

All were taken to VCU Medical Center where they have been admitted to the intensive care unit.

Henrico Fire officials reported thick smoke at the scene which reduced visibility to almost nothing. Despite this, crews were able to enter the apartment and find the victims.

The incident was marked under control within 30 minutes of crews arriving.

Fire officials said that the fire appears to have originated on the first floor, but allowed smoke to fill the entire apartment. Adjoining apartments had little to no damage. The cause and origin of the blaze are currently under investigation by the Henrico County Fire Marshal’s office.

No other details have been released at this time.