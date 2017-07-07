2 displaced by house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults were displaced after a house fire in Suffolk’s Riverfront neighborhood Friday.
Firefighters were called to the 6000 block of Spinnaker Cove Court at 7:06 p.m.
Everyone had already gotten out of the house by the time crews got to the scene 7:10 p.m.
Fire officials say smoke could be seen coming from the crawl space of the two-story home. Firefighters extinguished the flames before it had a chance to spread to the interior. The fire was marked under control at 7:22 p.m.
No one was injured.
The home sustained minor smoke damage. Friends are helping the displaced.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.