2 displaced by house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults were displaced after a house fire in Suffolk’s Riverfront neighborhood Friday.

Firefighters were called to the 6000 block of Spinnaker Cove Court at 7:06 p.m.

Everyone had already gotten out of the house by the time crews got to the scene 7:10 p.m.

Fire officials say smoke could be seen coming from the crawl space of the two-story home. Firefighters extinguished the flames before it had a chance to spread to the interior. The fire was marked under control at 7:22 p.m.

No one was injured.

The home sustained minor smoke damage. Friends are helping the displaced.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.