CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are searching for two women who shoplifted from a store on June 19.

Officials say the suspects stole from a store located in the 1400 block of Greenbrier Parkway before fleeing in a newer model silver Dodge pick-up truck with temporary tags.

If anyone has information about the identities of these individuals, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.