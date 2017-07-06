Trey Freeman continues to chase NBA dream

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Anyone who has spent time at Old Dominion University’s basketball practice facility over the past few months has probably seen a familiar face; Trey Freeman. One of the most electrifying players in ODU history spent the last few months back in Hampton Roads, doing what he’s been wired to do ever since he was young- work on his game.

“If I’m m trying to get to where I’m trying to get, I have to work I have to put the work in,” said Freeman back in April, following one of his hours-long shooting sessions at the Jim Jarrett Athletic Administration Building.

Freeman, who finished his collegiate career with 2,304 point, spent last season with the Grand Rapids Drive, the NBA Developmental League Affiliate of the Detroit Pisons. The Virginia Beach native and Kellam High School graduate averaged almost six points, three rebounds and two assists in 39 games.

“This year’s been a grind, definitely been with a lot of great guards, even in the D-league,” said Freeman.

He’s now playing for Indiose de Mayaguez in Puerto Rico.

The road to professional basketball has been anything but smooth for Freeman, who went undrafted out of ODU. He was cut after signing a partially guaranteed contract with the Pistons, and has experienced his share of ups and downs in the D-League. If he’s proven anything, it’s don’t count him out.

“This isn’t the first time I haven’t made a team,” said Freeman. “So, it’s just another chip on the shoulder and another opportunity for me to prove people wrong.”