Tattoo shop partners with local animal shelter for good cause

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pet lovers in Hampton Roads can donate money to the Norfolk Animal Care Center on Friday, but only if they aren’t afraid of needles!

The Friends of Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) is partnering with Fuzion Ink on Friday, July 7 to host its Tats for Tails fundraiser and mini block party in the Norfolk Arts District, complete with live music, animal service vendors, craft beer, pizza and vegan treats in the parking lot across from Fuzion Ink Tattoo Studio.

The event will be at the Fuzion Ink studio on Granby Street, where patrons will be able to get animal-themed tattoos designed specifically for this event. The event will last from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Attendees will be able to choose from custom designs, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Norfolk Animal Care Center,” the center said on its website.

There will also be temporary and henna tattoos in the parking lot in front of the studio.

Anyone who wants to get tatted will be able to choose a design during the studio’s normal business hours, from noon to 9 p.m. They can choose from one of the flash sheets designed for the event on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to a press release about the event, the artists over at Fuzion Ink have designed an array of tattoos from domesticated pets to exotic animals. Costs will range from $50 to $150 per piece.

Those who arrive too late and are unable to get tattoos will be allowed to schedule an appointment through Sunday, July 9 within the same price range and a portion of the day’s proceeds will go directly to the Norfolk Animal Care Center.

Pet owners won’t be the only ones getting inked at the event. Muddy Paws, a local pet shop and grooming salon, will be doing dog tattoos, so guests are encouraged to bring their furry friends to the event.

Four-legged friends can snack on some of the gourmet dog treats provided by Give Treat Love, while humans will be able to grab some refreshments from Coelacanth Brewing Company and feast on pies from Bodacious Pizza or sweets from My Vegan Sweet Tooth.

Bearded Bird will also have live music from local musician Joe Heilman inside their brewery. They will donate $1 per pint to NACC.

Learn more about the event at facebook.com/friendsofnacc.