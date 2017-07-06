Swimming advisory issued for Newport News beach

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Health District has issued a swimming advisory for King Lincoln Park Beach in Newport News.

Health officials say samples collected on July 5 showed that bacteria levels in the water exceeded state water quality standards.

A sign is posted at the beach warning swimmers of the advisory.

Additional samples were collected by health officials on Thursday and results should be available on Friday.

Health officials will remove the sign when the bacteria levels return to normal.

Swimming advisories issued 7/6/17 for King-Lincoln

Park @CityofNN – bacteria results exceed safe levels — VDH Beach Monitoring (@VDHBeach) July 6, 2017