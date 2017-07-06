Rough seas temporarily suspend Buxton Beach project

BUXTON, N.C (WAVY) — The Buxton Beach nourishment project has suspended operations due to rough seas.

According to Dare County officials, with the rough sea conditions expected this week, the dredge C.R McCaskill will travel to Norfolk to ensure safety and to undergo routine maintenance.

The McCaskill is expected to return next week and resume operations on July 12.

Officials say that 10 percent of the project is completed and the project manager representing Dare County said that the sand being pumped from offshore is of excellent quality.

