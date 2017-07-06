Richmond-based Hardywood brewery headed to England

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — One of Virginia’s largest craft beer makers is now selling suds in the United Kingdom.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s office announced recently that Hardywood Park Craft Brewery has partnered with UK-based company American Craft Beer Company to sell beer.

McAuliffe made the announcement while on a trade mission in London. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services had helped organize a meeting between Hardywood and American Craft Beer Company, McAuliffe’s office said.

Hardywood was founded in 2011 and quickly became one the largest craft beer operations in Virginia, which has seen an explosion in craft beer making in recent years.