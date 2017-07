VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile was found shot Thursday morning in Virginia Beach, police said.

According to a news release from police, officers were called to Back Acres Court around 9 a.m. and found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the juvenile was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injury was not immediately known.

