Police identify man killed in Norfolk officer-involved shooting Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday in Norfolk.

Authorities say 39-year-old Tyson Chad Williams died at the scene.

Officers were called to 14th Bay Street around 11:00 that night for a report of a man acting abnormally. Responding officers were told a man armed with a gun had gone inside a nearby residence.

Police say when the officers tried to the confront the man, he fired at one of the officers. The officer was hit in his ballistic vest.

Police returned fire and hit the suspect, identified as Williams. Officers tried to give Williams first aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer who was shot was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation, according to police.

