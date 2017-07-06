Officials: Young girl injured after running into car outside North Suffolk Library

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A young girl was injured Thursday morning after running into a car in the parking lot of the North Suffolk Library.

Suffolk officials say the girl, believed to be 3 or 4 years old, had run out of the library’s entrance, with her mother following behind telling her to stop.

The child ran into the passenger side of a Nissan Aramada that was traveling at a slow rate of speed, officials say. The driver stayed on scene.

Dispatchers were alerted to the incident just before 11 a.m.

The girl was treated on scene and taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters with injuries described as non life-threatening.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation, but no charges are pending for the driver.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this breaking news.