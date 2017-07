PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s great to welcome the alt-rock power trio, The LifeHacks, to The Hampton Roads Show stage. You can see them next Saturday at O’Connor Brewing for Local Cheers, along with Delirious George and Galaxy Dynamite.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and will be held outside at their awesome beer garden.

Local Cheers

July 15

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

All ages are welcome.

To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com.